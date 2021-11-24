Audrey Louise Otremba 1930 - 2021

Audrey Louise Otremba, age 91 of Deer River, Mn passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021 surrounded by her loving family at Deer River Healthcare facility.
Audrey was born July 16, 1930 to Fred and Helen Omer in Deer River, Mn. She is survived by her children Clifford Kuck (Debbie Mackey) Cohasset, MN, Susan Best Grand Rapids, MN, Allan Kuck Strandquist, MN, Leola Sorenson (Dave) Deer River, MN, Keith Kuck (Cindy) Deer River, MN, Sister Sharon Woeppel, brother-in-laws: Tom Shannon (Pat), Paul (Pete) Shannon (Kathy), Dan Shannon (Denise), Sister-in-law Geneva Francisco, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by husband, Chet Kuck (1946-1980), husband Norman Otremba (1981-2005), parents Fred and Helen Omer, sister Marjorie Legas, Brothers: Lyle, Howard, Wallace (Todd); Bob, Raymond, and great-grandson Brody Kuck.
Visitation was Friday, November 12, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Deer River, Mn followed by services with Pastor Lisa Buchanen officating. Burial was immediately following at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Deer River, MN.
Audrey was a Life member of the VFW Auxiliary 1720, and beloved member of the city of Deer River. She loved playing games and spending time with family. Audrey loved camping, fishing and anything to do with the outdoors. She enjoyed having her hair and nails done whenever she could.
She will forever be loved and missed.