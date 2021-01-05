Audrey L. Vannet 1928 - 2020

Audrey L. Vannet, 92 of Coleraine, died on Monday, January 4, 2021 in the Garden Court Chateau in Grand Rapids.
Audrey was born on June 7, 1928 in Wing River Township, Wadena County, the daughter of Everett and Hazel (Miller) Adams. Her family moved to the Coleraine area when she was a young child. She married David Vannet on August 14, 1948 in Coleraine. She enjoyed sewing club, crocheting for Elder Circle, baking, crafts and gardening. Audrey was also an avid reader and refurbished antique furniture. Her greatest treasure was her family. She dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her children; Susan (Denis) Smith of Deer River, Raymond (Sharon) Vannet of Coleraine, Nancy (Anthony) Ward of Grand Rapids and Randy Vannet of Arbo Township. Her grandchildren; David (Brianna) Vannet of Grand Rapids, Adam Vannet of Coleraine, Eric Vannet of Taconite, Elizabeth Ward of St. Paul, Michael Ward of Grand Rapids and Cody (Allison) Willis of Duluth. Great-grandchildren; Emma, Dominic, Lilly, Maverick, Carter, Marshal and Lincoln, sister-in-law; Deanna Wellman of Rogers, MN and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband David in 2005, her parents, a brother; Harold Nelson and a nephew; Jerry Nelson.
Private family services will be held. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery in Coleraine. Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.
