Audrey Frances Storrs (Pechek) 1938 - 2020

Audrey Frances Storrs (Pechek) 82 Bemidji MN, died 12/3/2020 at her residence.
She was born 6/21/38 in Ely, MN to Anton and Frances “Fannie” Pechek (Miklavcich). Audrey attended Ely Memorial High School and was active in swimming, madrigals and ice skating. While in high school, she worked for the Ely State Theater. She graduated high school in 1956. She married Larry Jo Storrs Oct. 13th 1956. Through the years, she worked as a bookkeeper, secretary, held a number of other jobs as they traveled for Larry’s career and retired from Anderson Fabrics in Blackduck, MN as a seamstress. Audrey loved to travel, spend time with family, sew, crochet and you would always catch her with a book in her hands. She and Larry spent their retirement traveling in their motor-home and spending time as camp-ground hosts at various campgrounds around the US with their teacup poodle Rusty. They finally settled in Bemidji MN and enjoyed many years of fishing on local lakes. Audrey was known as a prankster and was never without a smile on her face. Her laughter was infectious and her smile would light up a room. She was kind, loving, strong, hard working and definitely the glue that held their family together.
She was preceded in death by her husband Larry Storrs, her parents Anton and Frances “Fannie” Pechek (Miklavcich), baby sister Francie, sister Margaret “Margie” Maki, grand daughter Kristi Tveit, great granddaughter Cassandra Flatland along with her two sons Hudson and Cooper.
She is survived by her daughter Carol, (Craig), Kuhl, Minong WI, son David, (Sheila) Storrs, Trapper Creek AK, and daughter Laura (Todd) Smith, Puposky, MN, 8 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, a couple great greats, and brothers Ray (Sharon) Pechek, and Dan (Marie) Pechek.
There will be a celebration of life in the spring or summer of 2021. Information will be shared once the date and location is determined. Interment will be after at Cohasset Cemetery. For contact information, you can email Laura at tnlsmith90@yahoo.com
Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.