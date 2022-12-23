Audrey Elaine (Seppala) Leppala died peacefully in her home in Virginia on December 13, 2022. She was born November 30, 1940 in Biwabik to Sulo and Helia (Jokinen) Seppala.

Audrey worked at many places. She was a school bus driver, and owned and operated the Hillside Cafe in Bovey for many years with her husband, Melvin. After selling the cafe, they were caretakers at Kom-on-in Beach and Campground on Trout Lake for many years. She worked at L&M Supply in Grand Rapids and Virginia, Super One in Virginia, and Cold Spot Liquor Store in Embarrass.

