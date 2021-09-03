Asa J. Spicer, Sr. 2049 - 2021

Asa J. Spicer Sr., age 72, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living.
Asa was born in 1949 to Adolph and Shirley Spicer in Cloquet, MN. Asa graduatedfrom Greenway High School in 1967. Shortly after graduation, Asa enlisted in the
United States Marine Corps where he served in Vietnam until his honorable discharge.Asa returned to Minnesota and was employed delivering dairy products.
Asa enjoyed playing softball in his younger years, old-timers’ hockey, golfing, camping,and fishing. He looked forward to Wednesday coffee with his family at Country
Kitchen every week.
Asa is preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Dan Ugrich; sister-in-law, Virginia Rootes; and nephew, Michael Ugrich.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Suzanne; sons, Asa Spicer, Jr., James (Teresa)Spicer; stepsons, Tim (Kelly) Carlson, Steve (Liz) Carlson; sisters, Lila E. Ugrich,
Sandra (Ken) Ericson, Beverly Spicer; brother, James (Joyce) Spicer; father-in-law,Francis Rootes; granddaughter, Paige Spicer; four step grandchildren; numerous nieces
and nephews; and faithful dog, Sway.
A private family memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials arepreferred to Zion Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.