Arthur Nikolai Rajala 1976-2022

Arthur Nikolai Rajala, II, 46, of Coleraine was called home to his Savior on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, near Talmoon, MN.
Born January 6, 1976, in Deer River, he was the son of Dean and JoAnn Rajala. He graduated from Greenway High School and later attended Northern Michigan university where he played Rugby and hockey. Upon returning from college, he was taken under his adoring father’s wing as they cruised the many forests of Northern Minnesota, searching for the finest timber to supply their generational sawmill, started by Art’s grandfather. Arthur was also a skilled road maker, having spent hundreds of hours behind a bulldozer into all hours of the night. A true lumberjack, he simply loved the woods. When not in the woods, you could most likely find him at a hockey arena, football or baseball field. He loved all sports, as his kids were involved in many. He also gave of his time as a coach. Art was very proud to proclaim Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.
Arthur was welcomed into his eternal home by his mother and father; JoAnn and Dean Rajala.
Survivors include his wife, Jamie Rajala; his four adoring children, Nikolai, 22, Aidan, 19, Nadia, 18, and Ander, 13; his brother, Scott (Molly) Rajala of St. Cloud, his sister, Anna (Dean Villeneuve) Rajala of Coleraine; along with countless nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and extended family and friends.
Visitation for Arthur will be 10:00 AM until the 12:00 Noon funeral service on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids with the Rev. Jeffrey Kyler officiating. Interment will be in the Bigfork Cemetery.