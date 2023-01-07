Arthur N. Daly

Arthur N. Daly, Jr, age 72, of Bovey, MN died unexpectedly Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.

Arthur was born to Arthur and Edith (Wallin) Daly in Houma, LA. The family moved around for a while and finally settled in Minneapolis, MN where he grew up. Art loved to talk about his many jobs, like his first paper route, to a job changing large truck tires along the highway of Minneapolis, to a few exciting car repos. He also hung steel on many of the buildings in Minneapolis including the IDS Tower. He could build a home -- all the way to repair your car. A handyman and jack of all trades. 

