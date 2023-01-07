Arthur N. Daly, Jr, age 72, of Bovey, MN died unexpectedly Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Arthur was born to Arthur and Edith (Wallin) Daly in Houma, LA. The family moved around for a while and finally settled in Minneapolis, MN where he grew up. Art loved to talk about his many jobs, like his first paper route, to a job changing large truck tires along the highway of Minneapolis, to a few exciting car repos. He also hung steel on many of the buildings in Minneapolis including the IDS Tower. He could build a home -- all the way to repair your car. A handyman and jack of all trades.
With his love of the outdoors, he eventually found his way to Northern Minnesota and eventually settled in Balsam Township. Art worked in Keewatin at National Steel, known today as U.S. Steel until he retired. He then started a small dump truck business and acquired various machines to keep himself busy and active. Later, he was instrumental in starting a new ATV Club in Balsam Township named The Balsam Trail Blazers which he was the current president. His real passion was getting out on the ATV trails each year to fix and maintain the clubs two trails, The Little Moose and The Balsam Trail. Art was the Trail Ambassador with his wife and their little partner in crime, Cujo, who was always by their side whether they are ATVing, camping, fishing or just running to town. Art could also be seen at the Deer River Casino as he found he had a bit of luck with the machines.
Art learned a year ago that he had lung cancer and began the journey of radiation, chemo and with delight he seemly won, as his last scan was clear. It was unexpected that through his year struggle that his heart was the one that gave up on him. He will be missed by family and friends who knew him and above all miss his wonderful gift of gab and jokes that would brighten the gloomiest of days.
Arthur is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jennifer Brandstrom; and stepdaughter, Julie Cloud.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Deborah (Haiby); daughter, Jessie (Richard) Sundquist; stepdaughter, Tonya Cloud; son-in-law, Duane Brandstrom; sisters, Mary Ann (David) Kent and Jean (Richard) Hedblom; grandchildren, Sarah (Adam Schultz) Yuener, Raymond Brandstrom, Hannah Sundquist, and Elaina Sundquist; step grandchildren, Sasha (Juan Espinoza) Hill and Dustin Cloud; great granddaughter, Jocelyn Espinoza, a nephew and niece and their six children along with extended family.
A visitation will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 12 Noon at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 1:00 PM memorial service.
