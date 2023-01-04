Arthur N. Daly, Jr. Jan 4, 2023 Jan 4, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arthur N. Daly, Jr, age 72, of Bovey, MN died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending currently. Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of Arthur Daly, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arthur N. Daly Funeral Arrangement Hospital Condolence Mn Grand Itasca Clinic Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.