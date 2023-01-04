Arthur N. Daly, Jr, age 72, of Bovey, MN died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending currently. 

Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. 

To plant a tree in memory of Arthur Daly, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you