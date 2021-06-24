Arthur G. Bellefy 1931- 2021

Arthur G. Bellefy, 89 of Taconite died on Monday, June 21, 2021 in the Grand Itasca Hospital.
Born on July 3, 1931 in Milwaukee, WI, was the son of Arthur and Mabel (Pelletier) Bellefy. He attended Greenway High School and later graduated from Bemidji State University with a teaching degree. Art was a special education teacher with the Greenway School District. He was a member of Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, AARP, enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and loved to paint.
Survivors include his children; Jerry Bellefy of Taconite, Debbie Bellefy of Bovey and Mary (Alan) Flinck of Cohasset. 10 Grandchildren and 16 Great-grandchildren. His siblings; Wally (Nora) Bellefy of Taconite, Barbara (Blaine) Hanson-Erickson of Grand Rapids and Cathy (Ron) Bostock of Medford, OR.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Esther Bellefy in 2008, second wife Betty Bellefy in 2021, parents and 2 brothers; Robert Bellefy and Tom Bellefy.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM Funeral Service on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery in Coleraine. Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services.
To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.