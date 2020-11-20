Arnold “Arnie” Christian Lauer, age 93, of Deer River MN died on November 17, 2020. He was born to Leonard and Lydia Lauer on December 18, 1926 in St Martin MN. Arnie will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, grand-father, great grandfather, and beloved friend. He entertained family and friends with witty stories of hunting, fishing, chain saw mishaps, auctions, and antique collecting.
Preceded in death by parents Leonard and Lydia Lauer; son, Bill Lauer; siblings, Robert Lauer, Marian Murphy, Tharcella Haehn, Bill (Linus) Lauer; grandsons, Tomas Lauer and Shane Golden.
He is survived by his loving wife, Susie Lauer; daughters, Deb Lauer (Jim Hunt), Joan (Tim) Golden; sons, Doug (Carol) Lauer, Mark (Mary) Lauer, Chris (Anissa) Lauer; daughter-in-law, Deb Kill; step children, Jeff (Christina) Helmbrecht, Dan (Beth) Helmbrecht, Darryl (Jennifer) Helmbrecht; sister, Ruth Triplett; many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of sending flowers, the family request that people make donations in support of St Mary’s Hospice-Itasca Team Essentia Health or their favorite charity.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.