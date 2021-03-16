Arlyce A. Hoard 1953-2021

Arlyce A. Hoard, age 67 of Cohasset Minnesota went “Home to Glory” with our Savior Jesus on March 11, 2021 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital with loved ones by her side.
Arlyce was born December 4, 1953 in Grand Rapids Mn to Shirley and William Huntington. She attended the following Minnesota Schools, K-1st grade at Central school, then due to her father beginning his teaching career the family moved to I-Falls, later to Deer River, and she graduated from Grand Rapids Highschool. Arlyce began furthering her education at ICC, HCC, and BSU where she had gained an A.A.S, Lab tech, and a BS degree in music and Elementary education. She had multiple musical talents. She was wild rice festival queen in her high school, singing for a variety of events. She was extremely musically inclined with both instrumental (clarinet, flute, guitar, piano and trumpet) and vocal talents.
Arlyce was united in marriage to Roger Hoard June 13, 1998. She was an extremely passionate, selfless, gentle hearted, caring, kind and beloved person by everyone who knew her. With a priceless smile! Early in her life she began a relationship with Jesus and lived by example growing in her faith. She had a significant love for the church, volunteering with Sunday schools, VBS and missionary ministry. She always loved spending time with her family. Some of her hobbies included flower and vegetable gardening, reading, quilting, wedding cake decorating, sewing along with her special daily devotional time with her husband. She was an example of how a Christ centered relationship truly is. She is going to be remembered and missed by so many.
She is survived by her mother, Shirley Huntington, devoted and loving husband, Roger Hoard; 8 children, Duane Hoard, Nichole Mallum, Hollie (Shannon) Weimer, Joel (Brook) Hoard, Aaron Hoard, Isaac(Naomi) Hoard, Heather Hoard, and Kairiss (Zak) Kruse; 14 grandchildren, Jacob, Christian, Mathias, Eli, Bennett, Tyler, Trystan, Savanna, Judah, Emery, Haddy, Caleb, Simon and Selah; a very close family Aunt Bonnie and uncle Max; cousins, Heidi, Stephanie, and James along with multiple other close family and friends.
Preceded in death by her father William R. Huntington, maternal and paternal grandparents, and her aunt Janet.
Visitation will be Friday, March 19th from 5 to 7 PM & Saturday, March 20th from 12-1 PM at the Community Bible Chapel,125 5th St. NW, Cohasset, MN 5572. Service will be at Saturday, March 20th at 1pm at the Community Bible Chapel with Pastor Jon Mendonsa, Pastor Rick Hoard, and Pastor Max Guysdorf officiating. Burial at Wildwood Cemetery in Cohasset, MN.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.