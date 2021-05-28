Arliss J. Jungwirth 1936 - 2021

Arliss J. Jungwirth, age 85, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at her home at Brookstone Specialty Care.
Arliss was born in 1936 to Karl and Luella Soderlind in St. Paul, MN. She married Robert Jungwirth and the couple lived in St. Paul where Arliss worked for the school district in administration. Arliss and Robert spent their summers in Grand Rapids and after he passed away in 2006, she made Grand Rapids her permanent residence.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Luella, and her husband, Robert Jungwirth.
After out-living all of her family, Arliss leaves behind friends and caregivers to mourn her loss.
Arliss will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Burnsville, MN.
