Arline Carmen Howe, age 98, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, February 12, 2023, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

She was born in June 1924 to Erick and Mahala Westerlund, in Jessie Lake, MN. Arline was united in marriage to Mahlon H. Howe June 17, 1946. She can be remembered as an avid reader, a gardener who delighted in her gorgeous flower beds, a good cook and baker. Arline also enjoyed dogs and taking walks with her sisters, Ardis and Velda. She treasured her time with her grandson, Christopher and her two great-granddaughters, Kasja and Mahala.

