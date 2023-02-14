Arline Carmen Howe, age 98, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, February 12, 2023, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
She was born in June 1924 to Erick and Mahala Westerlund, in Jessie Lake, MN. Arline was united in marriage to Mahlon H. Howe June 17, 1946. She can be remembered as an avid reader, a gardener who delighted in her gorgeous flower beds, a good cook and baker. Arline also enjoyed dogs and taking walks with her sisters, Ardis and Velda. She treasured her time with her grandson, Christopher and her two great-granddaughters, Kasja and Mahala.
Arline was preceded in death by husband, Mahlon; son, Jonathon Howe; her parents, Erick and Mahala; brother, Conrad Westerlund; and sister, Ardis Lind.
She is survived by her daughter, Lorna Nordstrom; sister, Velda Kongsjord; grandson, Christopher (Kristy) Howe; great-granddaughters, Kasja and Mahala; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Friday, February 17, 2023, from 3 pm – 4 pm with a prayer service at 3:30 pm. Family interment will be held in the Greenwood Cemetery, Lake Jessie Township, Talmoon, Minnesota.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.