Arlin Dale Roberts 1949- 2021

Arlin Dale Roberts passed away on June 28th, 2021, at the age of 72 in St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN.
He was born in Wadena, MN in 1949, to Walter and Helen Roberts. He is survived by his spouse, Grace Roberts; His two sons, Shannon (Melissa) Roberts and Shane Roberts; Brothers, Gerald (Peggy) Roberts, Dean (Lynn) Roberts; Sisters, Sharon (Randy) Dalluge, Connie (Steve) McComb; Three Grandchildren, Noah, Giana and Mya Roberts; numerous nieces and nephews, and by his beloved pets, Maggie & Teddy & Grandpuppy, Watson. Arlin was proceeded in death by his parents Walter & Helen Roberts; daughter, Toni Roberts; siblings, Lawrence Roberts, Judy (Bob) Johnson, Vicki Schwanke, and Kaye Sellers; sister-in-laws, Veloris Roberts and Vicki Klein-Maul; and nephews, Troy and Allen Roberts.
Arlin grew up on a farm in Warba, MN. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1967 and joined the Army in 1968. Arlin proudly served our Country until 1969, attaining the rank of E-5 Sergeant. Arlin wore many hats before joining Hibbing Taconite as a welder, where he worked for 25 years until he retired in 2003.
Arlin loved to fish and hunt, he loved sports, and was a proud member of the Itasca County DAV, but above all he loved his family. He was always there to encourage his own children during their various activities over the years, many times causing mischief right alongside them or at least contributing to it with some contraption he had welded together for the occasion. He loved watching his sons coach basketball, play music and pool, and loved attending his granddaughters’ games. Most of all he loved to spend time with his beloved wife Grace. Whether it be sitting around the fire at their campsite, or just parking along the river to have lunch, they were just happy being together and after nearly 51 years, were still head-over-heels in love with each other.
Described by many as one of the kindest men they have ever known, he was a wonderful, selfless person who will be greatly missed.
Military Funeral Honors for Arlin will take place at Itasca Calvary Cemetery, 1700 US Hwy 169, Grand Rapids at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 6th.
Immediately afterwards, all are welcome to join us for a celebration of Arlin’s life at The Forest Lake Restaurant (1201 NW 4th St., Grand Rapids) in the Steakhouse from 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM.
Condolences may be sent to: 206 SW 3rd Ave., Grand Rapids, MN 55744.