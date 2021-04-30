Arlene J. Warner 1933-2021

Arlene J. Warner, age 87, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at her daughter’s home surrounded by family.
Arlene was born in 1933 to Oscar and Alvina (Logerstrom) Heem in Littlefork, MN. Arlene was a resident of Diamond Willow and loved being involved with all the activities there. She also loved volunteering and was very generous with her time and talents. She was an active member at the Lawron Presbyterian Church. Arlene was known for her great sense of humor and unconditional love for people. She also enjoyed being a member of the birthday club for over 50 years and spending time with family and friends. In everything she did, Arlene was a testament to her deep and enduring love and faith in Jesus.
Preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Harry Boorman and Jack Warner; daughter-in-law, Marion Boorman; son-in-law, Jim Olkers; two brothers, William and Richard Heem; and sister, Alice Lehman.
Arlene is survived by her daughters, Sherry (Tom) Thompson of Grand Rapids, MN, Susan (Paul) Tweed of Pengilly, MN; sons, Duane (Rosemarie) Boorman of Calumet, MN, Doug Boorman of Coon Rapids, MN; stepchildren, Patty Olkers of Grand Rapids, MN, Danny (Joyce) Warner of Grand Rapids, MN, and David Adrian of the Twin Cities; four sisters, Helen, Linda, Norma, Kae; three brothers, Don, Kenny, Larry; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 12:00PM at Lawron Presbyterian Church, 35254 Scenic Hwy, Bovey, MN followed by the 1:00PM memorial service. Rev. Dorothy Duquette will officiate. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.