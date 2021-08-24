Arlene J. Ritmiller, age 95, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at Majestic Pines Senior Living.
Arlene was a long-standing member at Zion Lutheran Church of Grand Rapids and was involved with many activities through the church, especially the choir and sewing circle. Those who knew her will remember her being her happiest when she was by the water.
Arlene is preceded in death by her parents, Gilford and Myrtle (Abrahamson) Ring; husband, Ervin Rittmiller Sr; son, Vincent Rittmiller; sister, Beverly; daughter-in-law, Vivian Rittmiler; and granddaughter, Lindsey Rittmiller.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Tom) Shjarback; sons, Ervin Rittmiller Jr., Glen (Kay) Rittmiller, Mark (Lynn) Rittmiller; daughter-in-law, Jonell Rittmiller; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, family, and friends.
A private family graveside service will be held at Harris Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Zion Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.