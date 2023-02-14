Arlene B. King, age 93, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, February 13, 2023 in Grand Rapids, MN.

Arrangements are pending with Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Arlene King as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you