Ardis Irene Parker 1928 - 2020

Ardis Irene Parker, age 92, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Brookstone Manor.
Ardis was born in 1928 to Reuben and Opal (Fyfe) Pellersels in Sac City, IA. She attended Sombs School in Bowstring, MN and attended from Deer River High School. Following school, she married Leland Forsythe and they made their home in Bowstring. After Leland’s passing, Ardis moved to Deer River where she met and later married William Parker. Ardis and William bought a home and moved to Zemple Township.
Ardis enjoyed baking, gardening, and quilting. Family and friends often called her the “cheater” because she liked playing and winning many card games. She loved to volunteer at the school and at other functions and spend time with family. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary and the Deer River Senior Center
Preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Leland and William; children, Rebel Forsythe, Kathy Herges, and infant son, John Parker; brother, Gail Pellersels; sisters, Marian Hoopman, Arlene Hoopman; and granddaughter, Tammy Herges.
Ardis is survived by her sister, Janet Nyhus of Pengilly, MN; grandchildren, Tracy Thompson of Grand Rapids, MN, David (Janell) Herges, Dawn (Kris) Flesland, Travis Forsythe, all of International Falls, MN; son-in-law, Donald “Poncho” Herges; numerous nieces and nephews; 12 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and “special friend” Edgar.
A memorial service and burial at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Deer River, MN will be held at a later date.
