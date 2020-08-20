Ardell L. Simonson, age 77, of La Mesa, California passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at The Montera Memory Care Home in La Mesa, California.
Ardell was born on the Simonson Family farm near Sedan, MN on October 29, 1943. The family moved to Grand Rapids in 1950 where his dad worked in the iron mines.
Ardell attended grade school at Old Central School, graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1961, and went on to graduate from Bemidji State Teachers College in 1964.
Ardell’s life was all about teaching. He taught in Monticello, MN for 2 years and then went to Germany and taught in an American School for a year. While there, he traveled throughout Europe. On his return he taught in Owatonna, MN for 10 years. In 1977, he moved to the San Diego area and taught elementary school there for 27 years before retiring in 2004. A teaching career of 40 years! His love of teaching, his kind nature and his dedication to his students made him one of the most requested teachers by parents who knew of his reputation. He touched the lives of thousands of children who all gained so much from his leadership.
Ardell loved growing up in Grand Rapids, playing lots of board games and cards with his friends and family. Even though his teaching career took him to different places, he always came home for Christmas and family events. However, he did not like Minnesota winters! Thus, the call to sunny California. He thoroughly enjoyed the beaches, the trips up into the mountains, and the warm weather year around! One of his favorite places was Julian, CA where the pine trees and snow reminded him of being in Minnesota. Shortly after his arrival in California, he met Chuck Martinez, who needed help with his 3 small children. Ardell offered to help, and that became his “other family”. His Minnesota family was happy to share Ardell with his California family.
Ardell liked travelling and took several trips overseas. He spent one Christmas in the Holy Lands and made several trips to Italy. He especially enjoyed the history of these places.
Ardell was proceeded in death by his parents Bennie and Harriet Simonson and brother in law John Allen “Hovey” McDowell. He is survived by two sisters, Betty (James) Wass of Grand Rapids, and LuElla McDowell of Deer River. Also surviving are his 3 nephews, Scott (Denise) Wass, Chris (Michelle) Wass, and Greg McDowell, and niece, Shelby Wass (Chris) Erickson they were definitely the apple of his eye! They affectionally called him Unc! Additionally, surviving him are 8 great nephews and nieces, Emma Wass, Adam and Jacob Wass, Kendra and Drew Erickson, and Noah, Ethan, and Elijah McDowell. Further surviving him are his Aunt and Uncle Howard and Delores Kruger and Aunt Leona Kruger and numerous cousins. He is also survived by his California family Chuck Martinez and his three children, Angela (Paul) Horn, Charles (Leslie) Martinez, and Robin Hamilton and their children John, Weston and Landon Horn, Andrew Martinez, and Preston and Parker Hamilton. All of whom also miss Ardell deeply.
Private Family Service at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery - Grand Rapids, Minnesota.