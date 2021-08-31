Antonio Benedict DeGuiseppi (Pepe) 2054 - 2021

Antonio Benedict DeGuiseppi (Pepe) passed away on 8-24-2021, he was 67 years old. He was born 1-5-1954 in Greenbush, MN. He grew up in Grand Rapids and attended schools there, Graduating in 1972 from Grand Rapids high school. He later attended Saint John’s University. He married Lourinda Denise Lamb on 1-31-1976. They had three children. He is survived by his ex-wife, and two sons,
Antonio B. III (Jessica) and Nicholas George DeGuiseppi (Valerie Lindow). One grandson Jackson Nicholas DeGuiseppi and two step-grandchildren Ben and Siera Fresques. Two brothers, Joseph (Liz) and John DeGuiseppi (Sheila), one sister, Margaret Oquist. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Mark and Katie Oquist, Jennifer Gallegos, Dominic, Jordyn, and Nathanial DeGuiseppi, also numerous cousins, and Girlfriend Brenda Holp. Antonio passed away in Orlando, Florida where he was working at the time. Antonio was a Journeyman Carpenter and a member of The Brotherhood of Millwrights and leaves behind many Union Brothers and Sisters.
In his free time, he enjoyed working on motorcycles, cars, and his boat. Antonio was preceded in death by his parents George B. and Verna Jayne (Sally) DeGuiseppi and an infant daughter Jennie Lourinda DeGuiseppi. A private memorial service will be held at a later date for the immediate family. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Cards may be sent to 11590 Pecos St, #A-103, Westminster, Co. 80234. C/O Lourinda D. DeGuiseppi.
