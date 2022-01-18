Anthony “Tony” W. Wright 1952 - 2022

Tony Wright, age 69 of Keewatin (formerly of Nashwauk), died Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at University Medical Center – Mesabi in Hibbing. He was born April 2, 1952, to William and Mary (Meyers) Wright. He grew up in Cloverdale and was a 1970 graduate of Greenway High School. Tony married Evelyn Mickelson in 1972. They had three children together. Sports were a passion of Tony’s. He played for the Nashwauk Colts and coached youth baseball. He also participated in bowling league and was a former member of the Nashwauk Volunteer Fire Department. Tony worked for Hanna Mining Company, briefly for the City of Nashwauk, and was retired from the Itasca County Road and Bridge Department. He was an avid Minnesota sports fan. Tony’s other passions were hunting and fishing. He always knew where to “find the fish”. He could often be found at Maggie’s Café in Nashwauk where he would grab a cup of coffee and visit with friends.
On September 17, 2011, Tony married Cheryl Iverson. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl, Keewatin, MN, his children: Stephanie (Jeff) Nelson, Nashwauk, MN, Jennifer Wright, Nashwauk, MN, Beau Wright, Ramsey, MN; step-children: Nicholas Iverson, Nashwauk, MN, William Burton II, San Diego, CA, James Burton, St Peters, MN; grandchildren: Alexandra Wright, Arika Nelson (Ryan Stottler), Shayla Wright, Jordyn Nelson, Donovan Wright, Aria Wright, Charlotte Iverson and great-grandson, Scott Peterson; siblings, Nola Wright, John (Connie) Wright, Lenny (Debra) Wright and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 am Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Nashwauk Cemetery.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at;