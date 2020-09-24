Anthony “Tony” J. Nelson, age 23, passed away, September 17, 2020.
Tony was born in 1996 in Grand Rapids, MN to Michael and Kathleen “Katie” Nelson. He was home-educated until attending Pequot Lakes High School and graduating from Itasca Community College. He has been employed by Walmart the past 4 years most recently as an overnight customer service manager.
Tony was known for his humor, his creativity, his music; as he was the founding member of the band “Divine Tempest”, his intelligence and thoughtful conversations. Tony will be greatly missed by many friends and family.
Tony is survived by his parents; brother, Tyler of San Diego, CA; girlfriend, Marissa Gindele; friend and bandmate, Michale Kirkpatrick; sisters, Amanda, Christina, Talitha, Julia, and Eva, all of Grand Rapids.
Per Tony’s wishes, no formal services will be held.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.