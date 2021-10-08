Anthony “Tony” Gordon, age 45, of Bigfork, MN passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021.
Tony was born in 1975 to Everett and Cynthia (Fetters) Gordon. He was raised in Forest Lake, MN. He later went on to join the Army National Reserves. He enjoyed gardening, raising animals, fishing, cooking, and being outdoors in nature. Tony spent the last few years starting a painting business.
Tony is survived by his mother, Cindy; brother, John (Holly); partner, Jamie; and loving cousins.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 2:00PM at the Wilderness Bar and Grill in Bigfork, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.