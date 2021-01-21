Anthony Philip Block 2005 - 2021

Anthony Philip Block, age 15, of Pengilly died peacefully at his home on January 18, 2021. He was born July 15, 2005, in Deer River, MN, the son of Todd and Ann (Harrold) Block.
Anthony was in the 10th grade at Grand Rapids High School where he loved to attend and be with his friends. He was known for his sense of humor, infectious smile, and his love for everyone.
Anthony was a member of Triumphant Life Church. He enjoyed playing baseball and participated in the Miracle League of the Iron Range, he loved going for walks, horseback rides, car rides, and listening to music.
Anthony is survived by his parents: Todd and Ann; siblings: Sheila Canady, Savannah Block, Jade Block, Mikala Block, Shanaya LaRae Graciano, Lanae Medina-Graciano, and Christopher Hardy; his birth mother: Delainey Hardy; and extended family members including Dwayne Graciano, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; sister: Rebekah Block; and brother: Dallas Graciano.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the 12:00 Noon Memorial service Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Hibbing Alliance Church. The Reverend Todd Block will officiate.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.