Anthony John Neururer 1935- 2021

Anthony (Tony) John Neururer Tony was born June 14, 1935 at home in Federal Dam, Minnesota Died June 10th, 2021 in Federal Dam.
Tony was the fourth of six children born to Anna and Joseph Neururer. Tony attended school in Federal Dam and Boy River graduating in 1953. After graduation Tony served in the US Airforce where he worked with radar maintenance. He returned to Federal Dam and was re-acquainted with his old classmate Pearl Sue Johnson from Boy River, MN. They quickly became an item and they married on September 26th, 1959 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Federal Dam where he and Pearl were lifelong members.
Tony worked on the Soo Line Railroad for over 40 years. He retired shortly after his 60th Birthday to enjoy his family and farm. As anyone who knew him knows, he loved to fish, hunt, make maple syrup, play cards and spend time with his kids and grandkids.
Tony is survived by Betty Mather, sisters Anna Archer, Remer and Jean Nelson, Ely, 4 Children: Anthony (Lisa) Grand Rapids, Patti (Tim Brown) Sparta KY, Bradley (Mary) Federal Dam, Richard (Julie) Motley, John Brison (Holly), 13 grandchildren: Steven, Krista, Kyle, Travis, Ryan, Corrine, Tyler, Wil, Dylan, Matthew, Sarah, Lauren and Alicia, 8 great-grandchildren: Emma, Logan, Ben, Ellie, Ben, Lilly, Parker and Aveline. In addition, his 5 stepchildren, 18 step-grandchildren, and 25 step-great-grandchildren.
Tony is preceded in death by his wife Pearl, son Christopher, mother Anna, father Joseph, brothers Joe and Jim and sister Joan.
Visitation: one hour prior at the church
Service: July 14, 2021 11:00 A.M. St. Mary’s Catholic Church Deer River, MN
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.