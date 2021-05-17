Anthony J. (A.J.) Parker 1962-2021

Anthony J. Parker (A.J.), age 58, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully on Friday, May 14, 2021.
A.J. was born November 4, 1962 at the University of Minnesota Hospital, Minneapolis, MN. His early years were spent with his family in Southwestern Minnesota and the Red River Valley before moving to the Grand Rapids area where he spent the rest of his life. A.J. graduated from Greenway High School in Coleraine, MN and then worked for MDI. A.J. loved hunting deer with his dad and uncle Rich, spending time at the hunting shack, fiddling with his computer, reading non-fiction books, and watching T.V.
A. J. is preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert and Hazel Parker, Henry and Kate Joarnt.
He is survived by his parents, Clayton and Yvonne; brothers, George, Matthew, Andrew (Cheri); niece, Kati; nephew, Sebastian; and great-nephew, Joseph. We loved him; we will profoundly miss him.
A Gathering of Friends and Family was held Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN.
