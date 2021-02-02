Anne Virginia Uecker 1931 - 2021

Anne Virginia Uecker, age 89, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Majestic Pines, Grand Rapids, MN.
Anne was born in 1931 to Morse and Augusta Dougherty in Swatara, MN, and graduated from Aitkin High School. She was united in marriage on November 2, 1950 to Arnold Rudolph Uecker in Hill City, MN. The couple made their home in Boy River and Federal Dam area for many years, before moving to Grand Rapids, to be closer to family. Anne was a Postmaster in Boy River until she retired.
Preceded in death by her husband Arnold; parents; two brothers, George & Bob Dougherty; seven sisters, Sara, Ada, Audrey, Claire, and three infant sisters. Anne is survived by her daughters, Darlene (Lane) Dahline of Grand Rapids, MN, and Bonnie (Paul) Rank of Marrieta, CA; brother, Ralph (Lavonne) Dougherty, of Albert Lea, MN; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
Burial with will be in Boy River Cemetery at a later date.
