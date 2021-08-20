Anna Marie Hoover 1949 - 2021

Anna Marie Hoover, age 81, passed away peacefully at Maple Woods Assisted Living, Cohasset, MN. She was born in Little Falls, MN, to Fay Wilma (Binkley) and Richard Raymond Shadley on October 4, 1939. Ann grew up in rural Deer River, MN, in the heart of the Chippewa National Forest. She attended Grand Rapids High School, and was the first in her immediate family to graduate from high school in 1957.
After losing her mother at an early age, Ann helped raise and nurture her younger siblings, becoming an excellent seamstress, cook and baker in the process. Along with her six siblings, she developed a deep appreciation of nature and all it had to offer. From hunting morel mushrooms to fishing at the Shadley Pug Hole, Ann was most content in the great outdoors.
Ann was united in marriage to Jim Hoover on July 10, 1991. For more than 42 years, Ann and Jim shared many adventures and a deep, abiding love for one another. Ann had a strong work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit, which was key to their successful ownership of the Colfax Tavern and Jimmie D’s Sausage.
The simple things in life brought Ann the most happiness, especially spending time with her family and friends. She loved potluck gatherings, fishing, gardening, baking, meat raffles, playing bingo and pull tabs, humming birds, Colorado bull dogs, weekend marathons of Law & Order: SVU, and all things green in color. Over the years, Ann’s homemade pies, fresh vegetables and baked goods garnered her hundreds of ribbons at the Itasca County Fair. She was proud to win the Hershey’s Baking Competition in 2006 for her Mississippi Mud Cake.
Ann fiercely loved her parents, husband, children, grandchildren, siblings, sisters- & brothers-in-law, and pets. As a full-time homemaker, her children were her pride and joy. The bonds that developed during their childhood turned into treasured friendships as adults. Reuniting with her twins, Bob & Bill in 2008 was one of the greatest blessing of her lifetime! Ann was grateful for the time they shared together, and was proud of the men they had become.
As a mother figure to her nieces, nephews, and grandchildren, Ann taught many of them the finer points of cooking and gardening. She was particularly close to her granddaughter, Meagan (Wichterman) Derksen, who was her primary caregiver after a brain aneurysm nearly ended Ann’s life in 2007.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim Hoover, son William Castle, grandson Christopher Wichterman, and siblings Robert, William, Clarence, and Caroline. She is survived by her sons Kelvin Shadley and Robert Castle, daughters Sherry Shadley and Tracy (Duane) Porter, stepdaughters Denise (Rick) Lowry and Zoe (Hoover) Smith, brother, Walter (Sandra) Shadley, sister Mary Joseph, sister-in-law Carolyn (Bill Shadley), granddaughters Meagan Derksen and Meghan Castle, great granddaughter Cadence Paige Derksen, and numerous extended family members.
A Celebration of Life service is planned for Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11 am at the West Cohasset Chapel. A potluck gathering will be held at the Deer River Vets Club from 1-6 pm. All are welcome to attend.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.