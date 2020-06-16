Anna Bessie Baumgarner, age 94, of Deer River, MN, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Anna was born March 8, 1926 in Bath, ME to Perley Eastman and Cora Brewer (Harrington) Day. She graduated from Morse High School. Anna married Robert Duane Baumgarner on November 10, 1958 in Bath, ME. She was a Sunday School teacher and worked as a bookkeeper for W.T. Grants and Bob’s Phillips 66 Service Station. Anna raised seven children and also found time to be active in the Grand Rapids Moose Lodge Chapter where she became Senior Regent. She was a lifetime member of the VFW auxiliary. Anna loved working in her gardens and always had fresh flowers on her table. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, baking sweets for her family, and loved playing bingo.
Preceded in death by her parents, Perley and Cora Day; brother, Perley Everett; sisters, Margaret, Eva, Amanda, Leone, and Janet.
Anna is survived by her husband, Robert; sons, Allen (Vicki) of Coarsegold, CA; Duane of Cohasset, MN, Everett (Becky) of Deer River, MN; daughters, Cherie (Tony Larson) Salo of Squaw Lake, MN, Paula (Ron) Hemphill of Deer River, MN, Patti (Todd) Haugen of Larimore, ND, Elaine (Tony) Donato of Champlin, MN; sister, Mariam of Topsham, ME; 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; as well as multiple generations of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at 12:00PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 1:00 PM Memorial Service. Rev. David Anderson will officiate. Burial will be at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Deer River, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.