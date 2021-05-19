Ann Shirley Fuller 1936-2021

Ann Shirley Fuller, age 85 died May 14, 2021 in Keller, Texas. She was born March 27, 1936, to Mason and Ethel (Jones) Fuller in Crosby, MN. After the birth of her brother Larry in 1937, her family moved to Aitkin for 7 years and lived in a home built by her father. After living in Crosby Beach and on a farm in Deerwood, they moved to Duluth. She graduated from Central High School and St. Luke’s School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. She graduated from Lutheran Bible Institute in Seattle in 1960.
She was employed by The Federal Health Program for American Indians and Alaska Natives. During her career, she worked at Cass Lake and Red Lake Indian Health Services in Minnesota. She also worked for 2 years at the Alaska Native Hospital in Bethel, AK. Ann retired in 1985 at age 49. She moved to Seattle in 2010 and then to Texas in 2019 to be closer to family.
Ann loved the outdoors and cross-country skiing. She started painting after retirement. She shared her love of reading and sewing with her nieces and nephews. She loved the Lord and was an active member at Evangelical Covenant Church in Bemidji. She is survived by her brother, Larry Fuller of Seattle Washington.
A visitation will be on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 12:00PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. A graveside memorial service will follow at 1:30PM at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
