Anita Faye Wiswell 1948 - 2020

Anita Faye Wiswell, age 72 of Grand Rapids, MN passed away on Friday, December 11th at her care facility after a short battle with leukemia.
Anita was born on November 3rd 1948 in Tipton, OK to George David Langston and Alice Matilda Langston. They moved to Bakersfield, CA shortly thereafter where Anita spent her childhood.
Anita moved to Grand Rapids, MN in 1967 and worked as a server, a teacher’s assistant as well as a PCA for adults with disabilities, which she loved very much. In the early 2000’s, Anita moved to Pahrump, NV and spent time as a social worker in Inyo County, CA in child protective services, a job she was very passionate about. Upon retirement, Anita relocated back to Grand Rapids, MN to be closer to her family.
Anita was very passionate in her love of God and her faith and was loved and cared for deeply by her faith community friends.
Preceding her in her death were her father, George David Langston and mother, Alice Matilda Langston.
Anita is survived by her four children Chris (Sharon) Swentkofske of East Bethel, MN; Brent Swentkofske of Grand Rapids, MN; Nate Wiswell of Minneapolis, MN; and Megan (Nick) Reckinger of Grand Rapids, MN; Sisters Patricia (Edwin) Waldapfel of Twin Falls, ID; Jean (Gary) Bickle of Bakersfield, CA; and Vikki (Mark) Essert of Campbell, CA; Five grandchildren; Kelsey, Kyle, Jack, Rheyna and Zackary; and several uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews, all whom she loved very much.
The family would like to thank the staff at her care facilities, as well as the hospice staff who helped keep her comfortable in her final months.
There will be a small private gathering held to celebrate Anita’s life at a later date.
