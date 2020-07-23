Angela Rose Sobey

1982-2020
Angela Sobey, age 38, of Marble passed away, unexpectedly, on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Angela was born in 1982 in Grand Rapids Mn. She graduated from Greenway High School in 2000. She worked as a CNA for most of her life. Angela’s huge heart enabled her to take wonderful care of others, especially the elderly. She was a mother to three wonderful kids who she loved more than anything in the world. Not only did she enjoy spending time with her kids and family, fishing, laying out in the sun and baseball, she also had a great love for music. She will be remembered by her fun, bubbly personality and beautiful smile. Angela was loved beyond words by her family and all that knew her. Her hugs and “I love you’s” will be missed dearly by all.
She is preceeded in death by her parents, Patty Spawn and Darryl Sobey; grandparents, Ethel Spawn, David Spawn, Irelene Lohman and Gene Johnson ; uncles, Guy Sobey and Gary Johnson; and a niece, Madilyn Sobey.
She is survived by her three children, who she adored, Broadey, Abby and Carter Cline; adoptive mom, Karen Sobey; brother, Darryl Sobey; sisters, Trena(Jorge) Badilla and Maggie(Jeff) Stacey; grandmother, Rose(Dean) Rutherford; and MANY aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be a private Celebration Of Life for close friends and family.