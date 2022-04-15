Andrew Roskos 1935-2022

Andrew “Coach” Roskos, age 87, of Hill City, MN passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, MN.
Andrew was born in 1935 to John and Isabelle (Simons) Roskos in Hill City, MN on the farm. Andrew grew up and attended school in Hill City. In 1955, Andrew married Mary Jutz and moved to Grand Rapids. Together they raised four children, Wayne, Linda, Richard, and Cindy. Andrew worked as a carpenter by trade. After Mary’s passing in 1983 and his retirement, Andrew enjoyed traveling in his RV to Arizona. Andrew married Dorothy Thorson on December 23, 1995 and moved back to the Hill City area.
Andrew loved music and was an accomplished musician. He played the accordion since a teenager and could play all pieces by ear. He also loved coaching baseball and started the Pokegama Lakers. Andrew was generous, almost to a fault, and gave his everything, especially to his family which held a high priority in his life.
Andrew was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary; and sisters, Irene, Louise, Betty, and Joan. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy “Dot” Roskos; children, Wayne (Rhonda) Roskos, Linda Roskos, Richard (Lorea) Roskos, Cindy (Rick) Chambers; sisters, Elene, Marylou, Darlene; brothers, John “Jack”, Marvin; five grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, April 18, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home and again on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Hill City, MN. The funeral service will follow on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.