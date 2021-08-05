Andrew Raymond Kemppainen 1971 - 2021

Andrew Raymond Kemppainen went to be with his LORD and Savior peacefully at home at the age of 49 surrounded by his family on the afternoon of August 1, 2021, after a brave 2-year fight against cancer.
Andy lived a life full of family, fun, love, generosity, happiness, snowmobiling, and above all, faith. He had a fantastic sense of humor and loved pulling pranks on people, going to church, snowmobiling, attending, and watching Minnesota sports games, snowmobiling, fishing, snowmobiling, helping others, and snowmobiling in the mountains out West. He also really enjoyed snowmobiling.
Andy was born in Virginia, Minnesota on November 7, 1971, to Douglas and Barbara (Huntley) Kemppainen now of Hill City, Minnesota. He was a 1990 graduate of Hill City High School, attended school in Brainerd for auto body repair, and in Wadena for paramedic training. At the time of his death, he had been employed by Minnesota Power for 21 years and was a proud member of the IBEW Local 31 and was a First Responder. He married Victoria Lynn Guertin on April 19, 1997, and together they have six children: Tyler Kemppainen of Grand Rapids, Tanner (Mariah) Kemppainen of Vadnais Heights, Andrea (Chris) Fultz of Bemidji, Amber Kemppainen, Syndee Ollila, and Autumn Kemppainen all of Grand Rapids; and grandchildren, Wyatt Kemppainen, Aydah and Halle Fultz. He will be greatly missed by his sister and brother-in-law, Anjanette and Barry; nephews, Anthony, Aiden, and Aaron Tumberg all of New York Mills; his Grandpa Gene Graf of Oregon; his in-laws, Rick and Barb Guertin of Grand Rapids, Ricky and Tammy Guertin of Grand Rapids, Jackie, Bryan, and Katie Churack of Brainerd, and his best friend, Craig McNeil of Hill City. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond and Violet (Hendrickson) Kemppainen, Albert Huntley, and Betty Graf; uncles, David Huntley, Jeffrey Huntley, and Allen Kemppainen. He leaves behind numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, coworkers, as well as snowmobiling and poker buddies.
His Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Grand Rapids Alliance Church, Grand Rapids, MN. A time of conversation and memories will take place from 2 PM until the 3 PM Memorial Service. Officiating will be Pastors Keith Puglisi and Josh Lewins of New Song Alliance Church and Pastor Erik Kling of Grand Rapids Alliance Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to North Central Second Harvest Food Bank.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.