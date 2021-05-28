Andrew E. Watson, age 64, formerly of Grand Rapids, MN. took his last breath on this earth at 3:15 pm on May 24, 2021. He loved the Lord and loved to talk to others about his beliefs. He lived near Clinton, AR and for most of his adult life he lived a self-subsistent lifestyle raising farm animals and gardening with his family. He and his family built a log cabin home in the hills of Arkansas. In his recent past, he became a writer of books and enjoyed being known as a published author and a radio personality. He had a keen interest in writing stories about Big Foot.
Andy graduated from GRHS Class of ‘75, completed Blandin Pulp and Paper School and served with the US Navy. He is survived by his wife, Judy Gustafson Watson, sons, Jeremy, Elias, Zachary and Nathan, daughters, Alisabeth, Rebecca and Hannah. He has 12 grandchildren.
Andy will join his parents, Doug and Shirley Watson, and his siblings, Phillip, Christie, and Sharon in their eternal rest. He will be missed by his siblings: Marie Ballard, Barb Nicholson, Mark Watson, Stan Watson and Dawn Splittstoesser. He has a large extended family who grieve his passing.
A graveside burial service was held at Crowell MTN Cemetery, 3030 Crowell MTN Rd., Clinton AR 72031 this Wednesday the 26th at 10:30 am.