Andrew (Andy) John Lindgren 1969-2022

Andrew (Andy) John Lindgren, age 53, was called home from the Lord to be at eternal peace on April 21, 2022.
Andy was born in 1969 in Deer River Minnesota, to Neal and Marcie (Meade) Lindgren. Andy married Janice (Holm) Lindgren in 1995. They have 3 children, Neal 23 (Dallas, and 2 children) Brianna 21, and Lexi 16; that marriage later dissolved. Andy graduated from Bigfork High School in 1987 and from there he joined the United States Navy and served for 4 years. He then attended Tech school in Thief River Falls where he earned his degree in Aviation maintenance and graduated with Honors. Andy was employed as a principal lab technician at the University of Minnesota research Lab in Coleraine, MN for many years, where he was awarded a patent for producing metallic iron nuggets.
Andy took pride in raising his 3 children, and teaching them about Jesus, as well as all the beautiful things in life he loved. Hunting, fishing, reading, gardening and intricate artwork such as creating diamond willow pieces are just a glimpse into Andy’s many hobbies. He found a passion in playing the guitar, and shared his love for music with his kids during their early years. He sang and played his guitar at night till they fell asleep, which is such a loving memory for his children. Everyone will remember Andy for his exceptional work ethic, dedication to whatever he set his mind to, and silly sense of humor. He was a loving father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle, and cousin who will be dearly missed, and is now in God’s safe hands.
Andy is preceded in death by his father, Neal Lindgren, and brother Nick Lindgren.
He is survived by his three children: Neal, Brianna, Lexi, all of Grand Rapids; Grandchildren Avery and Asher; Mother, Marcie Lindgren (Jerry Hagen) of Effie; siblings, Rick (Shawn) Lindgren of Chaska; Linda (Tim) Olsen of Roberts WI; Sister in Law, Karen Lindgren of Alexandria, Nieces and Nephews, Bailey and Tyler Olsen, Kail and Makena Lindgren, Bret, Cooper, and Christian Holm, and numerous extended family.
There will be a visitation Monday May 23, from 5-7pm at Carroll Funeral Home in Bigfork, MN.
A Service will take place Tuesday May 24 at 11am at First Presbyterian Church in Bigfork MN (109 Ash Street) with full military honors with visitation 1 hour prior to service, followed by food and fellowship.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.