Andrew A. “Tony” Hibben, 70 of Nashwauk, died on Thursday, March 11, 2021 in the Emerald’s in Grand Rapids, MN.
He was born on November 17, 1950 in Minneapolis, MN, he was the son of Andrew and Beatrice (LaFrenier) Hibben.
He was a longtime Itasca County resident, was a member of the Calumet Presbyterian church, the White Earth Reservation, the Christian Motorcyclist Association, and was a 16 year AA member with “Celebrate Recovery”.
Survivors include his wife, Mellissa Hibben of Grand Rapids, MN, a daughter; Tammy Hibben Goodwater of Hopkins, MN, and a grandson; Kenneth Goodwater.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings; Larry Hibben, Yvonne, Marion, Barbara and Carol.
Per Andrew’s request, there will be no services. At this time to honor his wishes, Andrew’s ashes will be scattered on sacred ground.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services.
To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.