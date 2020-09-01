Andrea Rime

Andrea was born Sept. 27, 1964, in Grand Rapids, MN, to Harold W. (Hal) and Winifred E. (Winnie) Rime. She passed away peacefully in Boston, MA, on Aug. 25, 2020, after a brief illness.
After graduating from Grand Rapids High School, Andrea received her B.A. in English literature from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN, and did graduate work in English at the University of Minnesota - Duluth. As an adult, she returned to school and earned her M. Ed. in teaching English as a second language from Boston University in 2015.
After undergraduate school, Andrea served two years in the Peace Corps, teaching English in rural Kenya and developing a life-long passion for teaching. She spent her career teaching English to speakers of other languages at post-secondary schools in Boston and Mexico City, inspiring her colleagues, earning peer recognition and impacting generations of students. At the time of her death, she was a professor of academic English with the international study program INTO at Suffolk University in Boston.
Andrea lived her life with fierce independence, sharp intellect, abundant humor... and lots of scarves. Over the years, her students introduced her to their many varied cultures, and her personal relationships took her to countries across the globe. Andrea was admired for her ability to live life to the fullest... but not so much for her ability to cook, or to lose gracefully at cards.
Andrea is survived by her parents Hal and Winnie, sister Robyn, brother Kent, nephews Griffin and Whitman, niece Claire, and loving friends around the world.
Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of Andrea’s life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that any memorial contributions be made to Gustavus Adolphus College or to your favored charity in her name. Condolences may be offered at Boston Cremation or on Facebook.