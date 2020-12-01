Andrea M. Peterson 1941 - 2020

Andrea M. Peterson, 79 of Coleraine died on Monday, November 30, 2020 in Essentia Health – Miller Dwan Hospital, Duluth.
Born April 7, 1941 in Grand Rapids, she was the daughter of John and Eileen (Cochran) Risse. Andrea was a member of the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church of Coleraine and was a Greenway High School graduate. Andrea and David G. “Butch” Peterson were married on January 13, 1962. Andrea loved to garden and tend flowers, was active in the Eagle Ridge Women’s league and the Range Bottle Gas bowling team. She was a proud supporter of Greenway athletics, especially volleyball. Her family was most important to her, especially her grandchildren.
Andrea was preceded in death by her husband, “Butch” in 2015 and her parents, John and Eileen Risse.
Survivors include her children, Scott (Jeri) Peterson of Bovey and Lisa (Gary) Orhn, of Coleraine, Susan (Paul) Charbonneau of Waterville, MN and Tom Peterson of Chaska, MN; grandchildren, D.J. (Timmy McKenna) Peterson, Sarah (Jack) Keeney, Garrett (Tasha Maninga) Orhn, Taylor (Kenn) Hasbargen, Katie (Bryan Frischmann) Charbonneau, and Mitchell Peterson; great grandchildren, Anna Hansen and Cooper and Claire Keeney, and two on the way; siblings, Jack (Carolyn) Risse, of Pharr, TX and Jeanne (Pete) Thornton of Coleraine; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Andrea’s Mass of Christian Burial will be private, but will be live streamed on Face Book at 11:00 A.M., Friday, December 4, 2020. The family is planning a gathering in the summer. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine.
