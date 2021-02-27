It is with saddened hearts that we have lost a loving and caring soul. Andrea (“NANA”) Lorraine Kent passed away December 30, 2020 at Bethany Silverlake in Everett Washington at the age of 69, due to a long battle with congestive heart failure. Andrea was born on April 11, 1951 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota to the late Andrew Courtland Kent and Lorrayne Irene Elizabeth Sackary (Kent).
Andrea is survived by her two children Melissa Grubbs and Michael Grubbs, her grandchildren Jessica (kultainen lapsi), Ryun, Preston (surfer boy) and Jaxyn and her 3 great grandchildren Lilly (Red), Elias, and Kaylin, her three brothers Richard, Timothy, and John (Tom), her two nieces Jennifer and Amity, her five nephews Chris, Robbie, Jack, Pat, and Andrew. And her two closest friends Anne Tillinghast and Jeani Bertsch, whom she adored.
Andrea and her three brothers were raised in Grand Rapids MN. Her stories include ice skating in the winters and swimming in Lake Pokegama during the warm summer months. She had fond memories and expressed her joy of growing up there in her elementary years. When she was 8 the family packed up and moved to Los Altos, California due to the mines shutting down. They moved close to one of her father’s sister to be close to family and work. She spent her junior years there and would talk about the warm weather and swimming with her cousins in the pools. In 1965 the family packed up and settled in Eugene, Oregon. Andrea attended and graduated from North Eugene High School in 1969, where she met Anne, her best friend and the rest is history for those two.
Andrea was married to Gary Grubbs 1969-1974. They had two children Melissa and Michael. In 1976 Andrea bought her first home in Junction City, OR with her two children. Andrea attended Lane Community College in Eugene and in 1981 graduated and received her diploma from the National Board of Respiratory Care Therapy. In late 1981 Andrea and her two children moved to Everett, Washington where she landed her dream job in respiratory care therapy. She worked for Providence Hospital in Everett, WA for 27 years. In 2008 Andrea received her certificate as a Polysomnographic Technologist. In 2012 Andrea was forced to retire due to illness. She loved caring for others, and it showed until the day she passed.
Andrea had a love for animals, even the strays her children would bring to her she kept them all. She did have a great love when she was 16 years old that was her horse “Tammy” which brought her a lot of happiness and joy.
Andrea loved to bowl and belonged to a Friday night bowling league. She would buy Michael and Melissa crinkle french-fries who would fall asleep on the benches waiting for Andrea to bowl her game. When she could she loved to travel. In June 2019 Andrea and her son Michael took a memorable Alaskan Cruise, that was so special to her. She loved watching her Seahawks on TV but always rooted for her Minnesota Vikings. Andrea wore many hats in life, but her favorite hat was being “NANA”. She had love beyond words for her grandchildren and that was her happy place being with them. Her caring and giving ways will live in all of us and we will love her forever.
Cremated ashes were scattered over the beautiful Puget Sound on January 30, 2021. Andrea’s close family and friends attended the memorial/celebration of life. Mom, may you fly with the angels and be at peace. Gone but never forgotten. You will be missed mama.
Submitted by daughter Melissa Grubbs, Snohomish, Washington.
