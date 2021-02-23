Andrea L. Kent 1951 - 2021

It is with saddened hearts that we have lost a loving and caring soul. Andrea passed away on December 30, 2020 in Everett, Washington where she resided for the past forty years. She was born on April 11, 1951 in Grand Rapids to the late Andrew C. and Lorrayne I. Kent.
Andrea is survived by her children Melissa Grubbs and Michael Grubbs, her four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Tim (Teri) of Vancouver, WA and Tom of Bend, OR and their families.
Andrea attended Riverview Grade School prior to moving to California in 1959 and later to Eugene, OR. She graduated from North Eugene High School in 1969. She attended college and received a degree in Respiratory Care Therapy which resulted in her dream job at Providence Hospital in Everett. She retired in 2012.
Andrea loved to travel and was fortunate to take a cruise to Alaska with her son Michael in 2019 among many other trips. She loved watching the Seattle Seahawks games but always rooted for the Minnesota Vikings, a sign of her northern heritage.
Andrea was cremated and some of her ashes were scattered over Puget Sound near her home. The remaining ashes will be scattered in Pokegama Lake with her Dad (1979) and in Ely Lake with her Mom (1998) later this year.