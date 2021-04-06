Amelia Rose Rioux 2020 - 2021

Amelia Rose Rioux was born Friday, November 20, 2020 and died Friday March 19, 2021.
Amelia and her twin brother Eirik were born to Michaelyn “Mickey” Hurlbut and Ryen Rioux at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Amelia came into this world fighting for her life. Born at just 29 weeks of gestation and faced with many obstacles and complications. Her sister Isabella sang “You are my Sunshine” to her the day they met. From that day on Amelia became our families Sunshine.
Amelia will forever be our Little Sunshine. Her time with us was far too brief. We take comfort in knowing she is in heaven and we will see her again.
Amelia is survived by her parents Mickey Hurlbut and Ryen Rioux. Her siblings Warren McLouden, Isabella Hurlbut, Otto Kuusisto and her twin Eirik Rioux. Grandparents- Louise(James) Carlisle, Mike Hurlbut, Pauline Rioux. Great Grandparent- Robert DeSpiegelaere, Eileen Rioux. Numerous Aunts,Uncles and Cousins.
Preceded in death by: Uncle Joshua Crowe, Great Grandparents- Doreen Despiegelaere, Loren and Loraine Moe, John Rioux
A Memorial Luncheon will be held on April 24 at 11 a.m. at the Trout Lake Townhall.