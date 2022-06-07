Amber Dorothy Kaczor 1936-2022

Amber Dorothy Kaczor, age 85 of Bigfork, Minnesota died on June 2, 2022 at Bigfork Valley’s Aspen Circle in Bigfork.
Amber was born at home on the Bigfork River on July 28, 1936 to Walter and Dorothy Sitz. She was born the eighth of 16 children. Amber attended Bigfork Schools until her marriage to Edwin Kaczor on November 7, 1952. Following a short stay in California while Edwin was serving in the Marines, they were lifelong residents of the Bigfork area. Amber and Edwin were married for 52 years until the death of her husband in 2004. They had six children; five sons and one daughter.
Amber had various jobs throughout the years. Her jobs included working as a nurse’s aide, school bus driver and a cook at the school, but Amber’s main vocation was that of a homemaker and mother. She loved to provide for her family and did so by preparing wonderful meals, keeping a comfortable home and diligently attending to the needs of her husband and children. She and Eddie were devoted followers of their children’s and grandchildren’s activities. Amber’s other interests included sewing, crocheting, knitting and quilting. She also enjoyed baking, candy making, card playing and finishing Eddie’s woodworking projects.
Amber was active with the VFW Auxiliary in Bigfork for many years. She was also a member of Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church where she and Eddie faithfully served.
Preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Dorothy; husband, Edwin Kaczor; son, Ron Kaczor; grandsons Jacob Nelson and Kirk Gilbert; and siblings Herman, Fern, Vera, June, Rodney, Iris, Russell, Dirk and Nancy. Also the Tony and Nettie Kaczor family: Leona, Joanette, Delores, Albert, Chester, Benny, and Darlene.
Survived by her children, Tony (Debbie) Grand Rapids, Mike (Gertrude) Albuquerque, NM, Larry (Carolyn) Bigfork, Ruth of St. Cloud, Jerry (Jody) Talmoon, Kristi (Paul) Bigfork; 32 grandchildren and 41 great grandchildren; sisters Hope Perkins and Penny Peterson; brothers Fred, Mike, Bruce and John Sitz; sisters-in-law Antonette Erickson and Nita Kaczor.
Services will be held at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Visitation at 10:00 AM followed by Funeral at 11:00 AM. Burial: Bigfork Cemetery, Bigfork, MN.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Aspen Circle for the tender, loving care they gave to Amber. Bless you all.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Bigfork, MN
