Amanda Marie Dosen-Windorski 1972 - 2021

Amanda Marie Dosen-Windorski, 49, died Oct. 31, 2021 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. She was born Oct. 17, 1972 in Hibbing.
She is survived by: Husband Thomas, Daughters Emily and Samantha, Parents Merle and John Dosen of Grand Rapids, Sister Anna (James) Dosen-Hicks of Maple Grove, Mother-in-Law Katherine Windorski of Aitkin, and Brother-in-Law Matt (Jessica) and Nephews Gabriel and Conner and Niece Jada Windorski of Deerwood
She is preceded in death by: Son John Michael, Grandparents Tony and Eva Dosen, Grandparents Elmer and Laura Kuitunen, and Father-in-Law Michael Windorski.
Amanda was born in Hibbing, though grew up primarily in Grand Rapids on Prairie Lake. She was involved in various activities growing up including cheer, band, silk line, and high school plays. She was diagnosed with Diabetes at 14 years old, but between the various trips to the hospital, she was busy living life. She attended ICC and then transferred to The College of St. Scholastica where she eared her BA in Communications and met Tom. Amanda held various jobs while in Duluth, including Director of Admissions at Marshall School, before moving back to Grand Rapids to raise a family. Amanda held several different jobs, most all of them serving the community in some capacity, but her true passion was her family and she was always volunteering and figuring out ways to be involved in her children’s lives.
Amanda loved life! She loved people! She loved her family and children with every once of her being!! She wasn’t given the gift of an always healthy body, but her spirit and willingness to always give more than she received was second to none. She was in constant physical pain, but rarely showed that to anybody and pushed through at her own expense to be there for everyone else first. Amanda was rarely in a bad mood, and it didn’t ever last long when she was. She would just smile, tell herself to “put on my big girl panties” and then get after it; whatever “it” was. She lived and loved with no regrets and there are millions of examples and stories of that. Her motto was to be a good person, be a good friend, work hard, and love everyone with all of your heart. Don’t waste time, live life while you can, play the cards you were dealt in life to the best of your abilities, and have fun along the way! And no matter what, never get too busy to pray and appreciate all of God’s gifts!! “The best way to honor someone’s life, is to live yours to the fullest!” Please come and celebrate Amanda’s life with us, but in lieu of flowers please consider making a charitable contribution to St. Joseph’s Catholic School, Second Harvest North Central Food Bank, St. Joseph’s Church, or any other charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minn.