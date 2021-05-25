Alyce (Woodworth) McLane Daline 1946 - 2020

Alyce McLane Daline, 74, residing in Bemidji, MN passed into her heavenly home to be with her Savior on December 26, 2020. Born in Portsmouth, NH on September 13, 1946 to Arthur Vance Woodworth and Opal Crosby. She left behind her three children Shawn Mclane, Deanna Larson and Kathleen Riggs, her 10 grandchildren and her siblings Anita Wing, Vance Woodworth and Arthur Woodworth. Alyce sang in the chorus of the Mississippi Melody Showboat. She was employed by the Community Café as a cook its’ first year (2001) and it is still in operation today. She retired from the University of Minnesota Extension in 2003 having served as the Nutrition Education Assistant. As part of the Extension Service, she did nutrition videos for ICTV, worked with the Teen Age Parent Program (TAPP) as well as nutrition programming for other agencies.
A memorial service will be held outdoor on June 26, 2021 at the First Assemblies of God Church yard in Bemidji, MN with Rev. Bob Wing, brother-in-law, officiating. A reception with light refreshments will be served after the service.