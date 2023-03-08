Alvin L. Jensen 1927 - 2023

Alvin Leroy Jensen, 95, lifelong resident of Effie, MN passed away on February 27, 2023 at The Emeralds in Grand Rapids with his family by his side.
Alvin was born on March 7, 1927 to Oscar and Thea (Krogstad) Jensen. He was delivered by a midwife in a log cabin on the Jensen family homestead on the north Busties road (Co Rd 40) in rural Effie. Alvin attended Northland Grade School and Bigfork High School.
Enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1945, Alvin was a Seaman First Class with the Amphibious Forces. He served in the Pacific Theater in WWII, and at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He was a lifelong member of Effie American Legion Post 182 and Bigfork VFW Post 1764.
On June 27, 1951, Alvin married the love of his life, Beverly Rose Blackmer, at the Oscar Jensen family farm. They built a home on Deer Lake east of Effie where they raised three children, and resided there until their deaths. Alvin was married to Beverly until her death in 1987, and was married to Patricia Botzet of International Falls from 1991 to 2012.
Alvin was a self-employed logger with Blackmer & Jensen Logging along with his brother-in-law Lawrence, for many years. In 1968, he was employed by Boise Cascade as the manager/operator of the first debarking and chipping logging operation in northern Minnesota. He retired from the logging industry in 1983.
In 1967, Alvin earned his private pilot’s license at the age of 40, and spent many years flying his Cessna 185 float plane from Deer Lake to his cabin on Rowan Lake in Ontario, Canada. In 1971, Alvin and his friend, flying instructor Ron Banks of Hibbing, and their wives flew Alvin’s Cessna 180 down to Spanish Honduras in Central America and back on a pleasure trip. Many Deer Lake residents, family members and friends enjoyed plane rides with Alvin and on Sunday mornings during the summer would hear the roar of his plane taking off from Deer Lake.
An avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman in his younger years, Alvin enjoyed gardening, woodworking and carpentry projects in his later years, and owned and operated a small sawmill on his property. He built many cedar wood duck houses, bird houses and feeders, picnic tables and outhouses. He enjoyed watching the birds, ducks, geese and deer in his yard. He loved the Kailua- Kona area on the Big Island of Hawaii, and spent several weeks there for many winters during the course of his retirement years.
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly in 1987; sisters Irene Johnson, Lila Blackmer and Berniece Burman. He is survived by his daughter, Valerie (Bill) Cromell, sons Lex and Rick Jensen, and brother Vernon Jensen, all of Effie; three grandchildren, Alex (Alexandria) Jensen of Effie; Devin Jensen (Lee Persig) of Moorhead; and Skylar (Samantha Carr) Jensen of Bemidji; two great-granddaughters, Arianna and Ella of Moorhead; special friend Chuck Botzet of Sioux Falls, SD; several nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by the Cremation Society of Minnesota in Duluth. As per Alvin’s wishes, there will be no service; just a salute, a handshake, a smile, and a wave goodbye.