Alvin (Butch) Duane Lindquist 1951-2022

Alvin (Butch) Duane Lindquist, age 70 of Hill City, passed away at Miller Dwan Palliative Care in Duluth, MN on April 7, 2022, with his wife by his side.
Butch was born June 16, 1951, to Alvin and Myrtle “Joyce” (Suonvieri) Lindquist in Grand Rapids, MN. He grew up in Goodland and Bena. He joined the Army in June, 1969 and served in Vietnam. He was the recipient of two Purple Hearts and was honorably discharged in October, 1970 as a Combat Wounded Veteran. He started logging in 1970, shortly thereafter joining his Uncle George. Butch purchased land and moved his family to the Hill City/Swatara area in 1976. In 1978, Lindquist Logging was established. He worked hard through hot summers and cold winters, leaving this area with miles of roads and trails for all to enjoy. After 27 years of logging, he retired in February, 1997.
He married Carol (Lyons) in 1971 and they had four daughters. Carol also had four girls, whom he loved and raised as his own. In 1992, he married Dianna Wiswell and they had a son. He also welcomed her daughter into his growing family. In 1998, he married Bonnie Swanson, adding to his family her son and two daughters. Together, they made their home in Hill City. After Butch was diagnosed with cancer (which he beat!), they became snowbirds in 2016. During the months spent in Arizona, he looked forward to rodeos and rides in the side-by-side. He loved watching boxing and westerns, logging and being out in the woods. Butch was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed camping and spending time with his family. He was a fighter and the strongest man we have ever known. He fought a good fight and he will be missed dearly.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents and bonus mom, Edith Lindquist; infant sister Sandy, and brother Lenny; special uncle George Suonvieri; wife Dianna Wiswell; daughters Nancy Lyons, Delores “Snookie” Schaff, Prosper Lyons; and grandson Gavin Martin.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughters Christy (Christopher) Bishop, Desiree Benson (Brian Johnston), Jamie Hilton (Greg Klingberg), Jessie Ahonen (Chad Lathrop), Zelda Lyons, Catrina Swanson (Jermaine Hankins), Alicia (Steve) Martin, and April James; sons Patrick Lindquist and Benji Swanson; brother John (Denise) Lindquist; sister Donna (Randy) Barstad; uncle Roy (Marian) Suonvieri; father-in-law and mother-in-law Howie and Anita Dunham; mother-in-law Delores Alger; special cousin Marvin (Carol ) Lindquist; 30 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, April 18, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Spang Townhall. Luncheon to follow.
