Alta “June” Lofstrom 1928-2021

Alta “June” Lofstrom, age 92, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at her home at Brookstone Specialty Care.
Alta June Janssen was born in 1928 to John and Jennie Janssen in Isanti County, Minnesota. She grew up on a farm before moving to town at age 16 to work for the local mercantile store during World War II. She then continued her education by getting her GED. She was united in marriage to Samuel Lofstrom on May 16, 1947. Alta worked for Montgomery Wards Catalog Store and then as a bookkeeper at Mills Lumber Company until her retirement in the 1970s. Alta had a very green thumb, growing flowers that she entered into the county fair, and vegetables that she canned and shared with her family and friends. She loved being outdoors whether it was hunting and fishing with her husband, or picking berries to make pies. Alta was also an avid card player, and was a member of card clubs. Sam and Alta enjoyed travelling together after their retirement, making multiple trips to Alaska for salmon fishing. She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Alta was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, and she will be dearly missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sam Lofstrom in 2014; four sisters; and two brothers.
Alta is survived by her daughter, Cherry Lofstrom of Littleton, CO; sons, Lawrence Lofstrom of Oklahoma, and Randall Lofstrom of Grand Rapids, MN; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Ruby’s Pantry in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
