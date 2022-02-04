Alma B. Rima 1926-2022

Alma B. Rima, age 95, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
Alma was born in 1926 to Arthur and Goldie Rima in Grand Rapids, MN. She grew up on a farm southwest of Warba where she attended school through 9th grade. She was not particularly interested in milking cows but did feed the chickens. After finishing the 9th grade, she went to Grand Rapids and graduated from high school.
Alma worked as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell and attended Itasca Jr. College for a time, then it was off to see the world. She went to Washington, DC and worked as telephone operator for the government after WWII. Alma returned to Grand Rapids and went back to Itasca Jr. College for a short time before she was called back to DC to answer the phone once again for the government. She decided that was not good enough for her, so it was back to school at Benjamin Franklin University, where she graduated with a degree in accounting. For the next 35-40 years she worked for the Import-Export Bank and finished her career with the Internal Revenue Service. After her retirement, Alma worked as a volunteer in the White House mail room. Several years later, she returned to Grand Rapids and retired on home turf.
In the years prior to her retirement, many of her vacations were spent traveling in Europe and throughout the Scandinavian countries. Some of her travels included a cruise on the Rhine River and a trip through the Panama Canal.
Alma is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers. She is survived by her brother, Merton (Delores) Rima; three nephews; two nieces; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service in the spring at the Warba-Feeley Cemetery, Warba, MN.
