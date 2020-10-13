Allen Norman Selsaas, 65, of Cohasset passed away on October 1, 2020. He was born on November 18, 1954, to Norman and Arlene Selsaas in International Falls, Minnesota. He graduated from Falls Senior High School and went to Thief River Technical College for Welding. In 1983 Al married Carol and went on to have one son, Calvin. He served 35 years in the Local 589 and 771 working as a pipe fitter. After his retirement, he spent his time traveling with his wife Carol and their dog Keta. He enjoyed projects and renovating their home, fishing and going to his cabin in Canada, or going for hunting excursions at his deer shack with his friends. He is survived by his wife Carol Selsaas, Son Calvin (Megan) Selsaas, Mother Arlene Selsaas, Sisters Teresa (Bruce) Ness and Sandy (Richard) LaVigne and cousin Larry (Betsy) L’Heureux. Preceded in death by his father Norman Selsaas. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com